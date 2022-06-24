Man shot, killed at encampment in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Seattle police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed at an encampment in the Chinatown-International District.

SEATTLE — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed at an encampment in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the encampment near 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street just after midnight after receiving reports that a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. Responding Seattle Fire Department medics declared the man dead at the scene.

The SPD said officers secured the area and searched for witnesses. Homicide detectives and members of the SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

At least five people have been shot and killed in Seattle since June 18, according to the SPD Blotter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

