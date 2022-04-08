Man suspected of assaulting women at Seattle Center charged with hate crime

Kristopher Glenn Brown faces a hate crime charge, along with assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was charged with a hate crime on Thursday.

Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, also faces charges of assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.

On July 18, Brown followed Laura Van Burkleo while she was walking her three Boston terriers. He allegedly called her a neo-Nazi and yelled homophobic slurs, according to charging documents. Brown allegedly punched Van Burkleo in the face multiple times and threatened to kill her.

Van Burkleo sustained a broken dental crown and laceration on her lower lip.

Van Burkleo spoke with KING 5 before Brown was arrested.

“It was terrifying. I was terrified. I really thought I was going to die right there on that sidewalk and I felt so humiliated and embarrassed because I wanted to defend myself,” Van Burkleo said.

Van Burkleo said a man on a moped distracted her attacker enough that she was able to get away.

While police were still interviewing Van Burkleo, they were called to a Bartell Drugs for a report of Brown allegedly threatening to fight a security guard as he stole about $50 worth of items from the store, according to court documents.

As officers were investigating the two incidents, they were called for another assault a block east.

When officers arrived, a 36-year-old female said that as she was exiting an apartment gate, Brown approached her, asked something to the effect of "why did you open the gate in front of me?" and allegedly began to kick her.

Police learned of other incidents likely involving Brown between July 18-24.

Brown was taken into custody on Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of Third Avenue.

He was booked into King County Jail the same day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.