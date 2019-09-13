SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who attempted to carjack a man delivering newspapers in downtown Seattle.

A 67-year-old man was delivering newspapers around 2:25 a.m. on August 31 near 3rd Avenue and Pike Street when police said an unidentified man approached the 67-year-old and punched him multiple times.

The suspect then entered the victim’s car along with two other suspects.

Police said all three suspects got out of the car and fled the scene when they couldn’t find the keys to the vehicle.

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in an attempted carjacking that happened in downtown Seattle on August 31, 2019.

Seattle Police Department

The incident was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle detectives at 206-684-5535.

Also see | Property crime, homelessness among top public safety concerns in Seattle, survey says