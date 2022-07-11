Police searching for suspect involved in Bellevue, Seattle armed carjackings

One person was reportedly shot in the leg in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed carjackings in King County on Monday.

According to police, the first occurred at Bellevue Square when the suspect shot at the victim's feet and stole their purse and vehicle.

After driving away, the suspect was involved in two minor hit-and-run crashes on the State Route 520 Bridge.

It is believed the suspect drove to Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood, where the suspect shot a 38-year-old man in the leg and stole his vehicle.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. near Eastlake Avenue East and East Lynn Street, according to Seattle police.

Police are searching for the suspect. They have not provided suspect information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.