SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a man they say fired shots during a robbery in the Ballard neighborhood.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near 20th Ave NW and NW Market Street.

Police said a man stole a woman's purse and when a bystander tried to intervene, the suspect shot once into the ground and then took off.

Surveillance footage from Bella Hair & Spa showed the two men fighting over the purse. The video showed the suspect pointing a gun at the other man and then running away.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 40s, with facial hair, wearing a puffy jacket and dark pants. He left the area in a dark-colored SUV.

The woman who had her purse stolen was injured when she tried to grab onto the suspect's vehicle as he drove away and she fell to the ground, police said. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police located the suspect's car and pursued him, but officers lost sight of him as he drove southbound on Aurora Ave. N.

Police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to call Seattle police at 206 684 5535.