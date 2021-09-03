Seattle area pair indicted for defrauding COVID-19 benefit programs for more than $1 million

The two are charged in a 16-count indictment for defrauding the Employment Security Division and Small Business Administration.

SEATTLE — Two people from the Seattle area were indicted Wednesday for more than $1 million in fraud on COVID-19 relief programs.

Bryan Sparks, 40, and Autumn Luna, 22, were charged in a 16-count indictment for allegedly defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Department of more than $500,000 and the Small Business Administration of about $520,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The pair are in federal custody in Washington D.C. where they were arrested while in possession of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, according to the Attorney's Office.

According to the indictment, from March 2020 to at least January 2021, the two used stolen information from more than 50 Washingtonians to apply for unemployment benefits. The benefits were loaded onto debit cards and mailed to addresses throughout the Seattle area. They also opened fraudulent bank accounts and had benefits paid to those accounts, according to the Attorney's Office.

According to the indictment, the pair also used the stolen identities to apply for loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Small Business Administration paid them the $520,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loan proceeds.

The two are charged with conspiracy, five counts of mail fraud, six counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

An audit of Washington's Employment Security Department found the state was hit hard by unemployment fraud in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state lost more than $600 million to unemployment fraud, the audit found.

In September, a former Employment Security Department employee was arrested and charged with defrauding the government of at least $360,000 in jobless benefits.