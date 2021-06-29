1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Seattle's Alki Beach

Witnesses said two groups got into an argument that escalated and led to the shooting. One man was killed, and three others were injured.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and three others injured.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) received reports of a shooting on the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene.

Three others were injured in the shooting.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.

"It appears that both groups did not know each other, but that is still under investigation," said SPD Chief Adrian Diaz, who was on scene Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.