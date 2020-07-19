SeaTac store clerk stabbed in unprovoked attack; suspect arrested

The clerk at the All Star Grocery and Video was stabbed by a 34-year-old male suspect who also has a murder warrant out for his arrest from Georgia, officials said.

SEATAC, Wash. — A grocery store clerk is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

SeaTac police responded shortly after noon on Sunday for a reported stabbing in the 2800 block of S 200th Street.

A clerk inside the All Star Grocery and Video was stabbed by a 34-year-old male suspect. The suspect allegedly walked up to the counter and put several items down and then stabbed the clerk in an "unprovoked attack," according to King County Sheriff officials.

The suspect then chased the clerk and stabbed him again, several witnesses were inside the store when it happened, officials said.

The suspect took off through the back door and that's when a King County Sheriff's deputy spotted him and chased him.

He was taken into custody without incident in the 20800 block of International Boulevard, officials said.

The suspect's identity has not been released, but the King County Sheriff's Office said he also has a murder warrant out for his arrest from Georgia.

The clerk was taken to Harborview Medical Center and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to a hospital spokesperson.

