SeaTac shooting critically injures one-year-old child and one adult

SEATAC, Wash. — A one-year-old child and one adult woman were critically injured in a shooting in SeaTac Saturday morning.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is still looking for the suspect, but says they believe there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. near the 15200 block of 30th Avenue South in SeaTac. The child and an adult woman were found injured at the scene. Both were transferred to Harbor View Medical Center with critical injuries, according to KCSO.