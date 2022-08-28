'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect wanted in Seaside

Police said Jeremy Lee Morinville, 24, shot a man at the victim's home on Sunday. He was recently released from prison and should be considered armed and dangerous.

SEASIDE, Ore. — Seaside police are searching for a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a person Sunday afternoon.

Police said Jeremy Lee Morinville shot a man at the victim's home around 2:45 p.m. and fled the scene. Morinville, from Warrenton, was recently released from prison and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the victim drove himself to Providence Seaside Hospital to be treated for a non-fatal injury. From there, he was transported to a Portland-area hospital to continue his medical care.

The victim is familiar with Morinville and this does not appear to be a random shooting, police added.