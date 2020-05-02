Four search warrants related to the disappearance of Kristin Smart were served at locations in California and Washington state, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning.

Two locations searched were in San Luis Obispo County, one was in Los Angeles County and the fourth was in Kenmore, Washington.

Few details about the search warrants have been released because they have been sealed by the court, but authorities say they are “limited in scope.”

Kristin Smart disappeared in 1996 after leaving an on-campus party at Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo.

On Jan. 29 2020, the sheriff's office released a slew of information pertaining to the case, including the new revelation that the department has two trucks in evidence that belong to the family of Paul Flores, the last person seen with Smart before she went missing.

The investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office said they cannot comment further, but they do not expect any additional news on the investigation to be released Wednesday.

Smart was officially declared dead in 2002, and the case was turned over to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. In 2007 Flores' mother's home was dug up and searched throughout for Smart's remains.

In 2016, the FBI excavated a site on the edge of the college campus on a hillside about half a mile from where Smart was last seen. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office's Spokesman Tony Cipolla told The Los Angeles Times FBI officers discovered "items of interest," but did not say what they were.

In mid-January 2020, according to the Stockton Record, Kristin's mother, Denise Smart, said she was contacted by the FBI and told, "Be ready. This is really going to be something you don't expect. We want to give you the support you need.

