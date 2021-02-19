Suspect driver in custody after fatal Snohomish County hit-and-run

NORTH CREEK, Wash. — The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Snohomish County on Friday morning is in custody.
Washington State Patrol got a call from another agency around 10:20 a.m. that there were two people in a ditch near State Route 524 and Nellis Road in North Creek.
Law enforcement believe two pedestrians were walking along SR 524 and a car that was traveling westbound struck them, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant. The driver told police the crash happened about 5:30 a.m.
Both people died from their injuries, according to Oliphant.
Detectives were inside a 7-Eleven on SR 524 several hours later monitoring surveillance footage when a detective spotted the suspect vehicle pull up. The car, which had front-end damage, matched the description of the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and is cooperating.
Both directions of SR 524 are closed while police investigate. There is no estimated time for reopening.