Suspect driver in custody after fatal Snohomish County hit-and-run

Two people were struck and killed while walking along SR 524 in Snohomish County.

NORTH CREEK, Wash. — The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Snohomish County on Friday morning is in custody.

Washington State Patrol got a call from another agency around 10:20 a.m. that there were two people in a ditch near State Route 524 and Nellis Road in North Creek.

Law enforcement believe two pedestrians were walking along SR 524 and a car that was traveling westbound struck them, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant. The driver told police the crash happened about 5:30 a.m.

Both people died from their injuries, according to Oliphant.

Detectives were inside a 7-Eleven on SR 524 several hours later monitoring surveillance footage when a detective spotted the suspect vehicle pull up. The car, which had front-end damage, matched the description of the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and is cooperating.

Police took a suspected hit-and-run driver into custody at a 7-Eleven on SR 524 on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Both directions of SR 524 are closed while police investigate. There is no estimated time for reopening.