Seafair north entrance temporarily closed due to homicide investigation

SEATTLE — A homicide investigation has temporarily closed the north entrance to the Seafair Weekend Festival, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Police Department said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police responded to Lake Washington Boulevard South and Lake Park Drive South at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

Arriving officers found the victim in a car and began first aid. Seattle Fire medics also rendered first aid but the man died at the scene.

The driver of the car reportedly told police he drove the victim to that area and that the shooting occurred somewhere else.

The Seattle Police Department has closed the north entrance to Seafair during the investigation. Police said the entrance should be reopened within two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.