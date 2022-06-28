Six officers shot, two suspects killed in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank

Six Emergency Response Team officers were shot and taken to the hospital. Injuries vary, with some officers requiring surgery.

VICTORIA, BC — Two suspects were killed and "several" police officers were shot at a bank in Saanich, B.C. on Tuesday.

Homes and businesses near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Pear Street were evacuated due to a potential explosive device, according to Saanich police. A shelter in place was lifted around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, though the 3600 block of Shelbourne remained closed.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Saanich police and Victoria police - all members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team - responded to a report that two armed men entered a bank.

When officers arrived, the suspects fired at police, according to the Victoria Police Department.

