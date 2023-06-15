Rural King County residents without internet after thieves steal lines for copper

Residents in parts of unincorporated King County said they're isolated after thieves cut their communication lines 10 days ago, stealing the copper inside.

SEATTLE — It's been 40 years living with a picturesque background for Valerie and Mike Cunningham.

"The loudest noise you hear is maybe an airplane going over once in awhile," said Valerie.

But their oasis has become more of a desert.

"We're like an island out here. We have to drive at least 12-15 miles to get cellular service," said Valerie Cunningham.

CenturyLink lines were cut in Cumberland, with thieves taking the metal and leaving many households without a landlines or internet access.

It's an isolated feeling for neighbors like Leland Sutton, who has a pacemaker.

"Yeah, I feel stranded out here," Sutton said.

"The fact of the matter is if anything happens out here, we can't get ahold of anyone out here to report it or get assistance," Sutton added.

On Friday, Mike had to rush Valerie to the hospital.

"I actually thought I was having a heart attack," said Valerie Cunningham.

Though it ended up being a minor medical emergency, calling 911 wasn't an option.

"There's nothing to do, you're kind of helpless," said Mike Cunningham.

In a statement, CenturyLink said in the last two months, there have been eight thefts in the Black Diamond area, adding that service should be restored on Friday.

The Cunningham's said CenturyLink gave a much later repair date, so they opted for a different, more expensive service.