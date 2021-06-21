2 arrested in connection with throwing rocks onto I-5 in Seattle

There have been 75 incidents this year, with six people injured in the last 2.5 weeks.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested two people accused of throwing rocks onto I-5 in Seattle.

State troopers arrested a 42-year-old man at 3 a.m. Sunday who they say was throwing rocks near I-5 and Dearborn Street in Seattle. The man has been charged with attempted assault, according to WSP.

A second person was arrested around midnight Monday near I-5 and the Washington State Convention Center, WSP said. That person was taken into involuntary commitment, according to WSP.

State troopers are still searching for a third suspect in connection with recent rock throwing incidents.

On Friday, the WSP asked for the public's help in locating the people responsible for throwing rocks and other debris onto state highways.

There have been 75 incidents this year, with six people injured in the last 2.5 weeks, according to WSP.

A driver was hospitalized last week after someone threw a rock onto his car as he was driving on Interstate 90, causing him to crash his vehicle. It's unknown if either of the two suspects arrested are responsible for that incident.

WSP said anyone traveling in the downtown Seattle area should call 911 immediately if they see any pedestrian on the interstate, whether they are throwing rocks or not. Citizens should be prepared to give 911 dispatchers a description, location and action that is occurring as accurately as possible.