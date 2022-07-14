3rd highway shooting in 24 hours reported in western Washington

A bullet shattered the glass of one of the cars, and a shard of glass injured its occupant.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was injured in a potential road rage shooting on State Route 18 in Federal Way Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 10:25 a.m. The first car tried blocking the second car and shot at the second car, according to a Washington State Patrol spokesperson. Witnesses told police that both cars fired at each other.

A bullet shattered the glass of the second car, and a shard of glass injured its occupant.

The second car remained at the scene. However, the first car fled the scene, and it’s unknown where it went, according to the spokesperson.

This is at least the third highway shooting in two days on western Washington roadways.

A driver reported their car was shot at on Interstate 5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac on Wednesday morning. The driver said another car was tailgating them and pulled along the passenger side before shooting what appeared to be a handgun.

The back passenger window shattered, and the suspect fled.

Police determined a pellet gun was used in the shooting.

Later on Wednesday, the occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on I-5 north of State Route 900 in King County. In that incident, two cars entered traffic from the shoulder. The occupant of a Kia fired shots at a Dodge Charger with children inside. The driver of the Dodge Charger then fired a shot at the Kia.

