1 reportedly stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Seattle

SEATTLE — Police responded to a road rage and assault in Seattle on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road NW, Seattle police said.
Police said there were reports of a male, approximately 47 years old, being stabbed.
Another person was possibly assaulted with a baseball bat, according to police.
The block includes a shopping complex with a QFC and a Papa Murphy's, as well as a few other businesses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
