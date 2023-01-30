x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 reportedly stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Seattle

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road NW, Seattle police said.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
A police car with lights on a city street.

SEATTLE — Police responded to a road rage and assault in Seattle on Monday afternoon. 

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road NW, Seattle police said.

Police said there were reports of a male, approximately 47 years old, being stabbed. 

Another person was possibly assaulted with a baseball bat, according to police.

The block includes a shopping complex with a QFC and a Papa Murphy's, as well as a few other businesses. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Watch: KING 5's top stories on YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sixth Memphis police officer relieved of duty in death of Tyre Nichols

Before You Leave, Check This Out