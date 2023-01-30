1 reportedly stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Seattle

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road NW, Seattle police said.

SEATTLE — Police responded to a road rage and assault in Seattle on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road NW, Seattle police said.

Police said there were reports of a male, approximately 47 years old, being stabbed.

Another person was possibly assaulted with a baseball bat, according to police.

The block includes a shopping complex with a QFC and a Papa Murphy's, as well as a few other businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.