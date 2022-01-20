Reward offered for information about hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old girl in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is offering $1,000 for information about the incident that killed one 12-year-old girl and badly injured another.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department continues to search for a man suspected of hitting two 12-year-old girls with a truck in Midland, killing one of them and leaving the other badly injured.

Now, the sheriff's department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information.

One person of interest was identified in connection with the hit-and-run. He was seen getting out of the truck involved in the crash at a local gas station after it was reportedly stolen on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson, were struck by a flatbed truck on 14th Street East near 14th Avenue Ct. East while they were walking home. Immaculee was killed.

As Immaculee's friends and family grieve her loss, the thought of deputies getting closer to bringing someone to justice provides a small comfort.

“All the emotions are still going to be there to work through, and I guess just knowing why he did this, what happened, having those questions answered will be helpful," said Rachel Olson, Kathleen's mother.