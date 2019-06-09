Editor's note: The above video is of Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza reacting to previous attacks on Jehovah's Witness Kingdom halls.

A string of attacks on Jehovah's Witness halls in the South Sound may have been meant to send a message, according to the ATF.

In announcing an increased reward leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible, the FBI said it believes suspect(s) "have a grievance related to the Jehovah's Witness community, or about another issue they think is important."

Because the seven attacks were located in close proximity to one another, law enforcement believes they are related.

“It is inevitable that innocent people will be injured or killed if these incidents go unchecked,” Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Darek Pleasants previously said. “We take events at houses of worship very seriously and are appealing to those who live in and around Thurston and the surrounding counties to partner with us in protecting their communities in this investigation.”

There is now a $61,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

There were a total of seven reported attacks dating back to March 19, 2018: