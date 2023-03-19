$5,000 reward offered for information in road rage shooting between SeaTac and Kent

Friends and coworkers of the victim want the shooter brought to justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATAC, Wash. — Friends and coworkers of a man critically hurt in a road rage shooting last week are offering a $5,000 reward for the identity of the people involved.

The victim remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face and neck.

"It is a life-altering injury that he has," said the victim's friend of 15 years, Tim Clifford.

Clifford and the victim are both longshoremen with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 19.

"We're just devastated," says Clifford. "He's such a good guy. It's hard to believe something like this could happen to him."

On March 15 at around 4:30 in the afternoon, police started getting reports of two cars driving erratically on I-5 North between Kent and SeaTac near 216th Street.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, had just said goodbye to his wife and children as he headed out to work a night shift.

"His family is devastated," Clifford said. "They thought he was at work and they got a phone call about this. They're hurting. Everybody who knows him is hurting."

Police are looking for a white, four-door Audi or Infinity.

A man and woman were inside.

The man, believed to be the shooter, had longer hair and did not know the victim.

"This was evil," said Clifford. "I think it would be best for everyone that we help the police in getting this person off the streets."

As the investigation continues, friends and family focus on the victim's recovery.

Clifford says there are "real questions" as to how much of a recovery his friend will be able to make.

But justice is healing.

"The shooter and the other person in the car, we're pretty confident they probably told someone about what they did last Wednesday night," Clifford said. "We're hoping this money compels whoever knows their names to come forward and do the right thing and help the Washington State Patrol get these people off the streets. They're dangerous. If they would do this to my friend they'd do it to anyone."

If you have any information about this case call the Washington State Patrol tip line at 425-401-7719.

The reward will go to the person who provides a name that leads to a conviction.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.