Restrooms at popular recreation site near Mount St. Helens closed due to vandalism

Vandals caused $10,000 in damage to restrooms at the Coldwater Lake Recreation Area picnic site. The restrooms will be closed for the foreseeable future.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Restrooms at a popular recreation area in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mount St. Helens will be closed for the “foreseeable future” due to vandalism.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said three toilets and a urinal were “completely smashed” at the Coldwater Lake Recreation Area picnic site on Oct. 9 or 10. Restroom sink fixtures and plumbing were also damaged.

“It will take time before these restrooms are able to be repaired, which negatively impacts this popular recreation site,” said Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument Ranger Rebecca Hoffman. “To fix the damage, it will cost an estimated $10,000 or more, and unfortunately this will divert already limited staff and funds from managing and maintaining other recreation facilities on the forest.”

Hoffman called the vandalism "disheartening." Restrooms at the boat launch will remain open at this time.

The USFS said this level of vandalism to government property is considered a felony. Damaging property of the United States is punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or six months in jail.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at 360-577-3098.