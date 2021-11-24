x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two people injured in shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila Police say

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, Tukwila Police said.
Credit: KING 5
Tukwila Police are investigating reports of a shooting outside the Southcenter Mall JC Penny.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall Wednesday evening, according to the Tukwila Police Department. 

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, police say. The suspect immediately fled the scene after the shooting. 

Officers say the shooting was an isolated incident in the parking lot outside JC Penny, and there is no immediate danger to the public. 

Officers are expected to be on scene investigating for the next several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

In Other News

Detectives investigate arson at Kingston home