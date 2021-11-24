Two people injured in shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila Police say

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, Tukwila Police said.

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall Wednesday evening, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, police say. The suspect immediately fled the scene after the shooting.

Officers say the shooting was an isolated incident in the parking lot outside JC Penny, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Officers are expected to be on scene investigating for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.