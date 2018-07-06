A stolen van belonging to a Seattle dog trainer, which was full of 14 show dogs, was found Thursday morning in Redding, Calf. The dogs were stolen the day before from a nearby fast food parking lot.

The Record Searchlight reports dispatchers said some dogs could be heard barking inside, but the van was found locked. They also said a Chow Chow dog could be seen inside.

Linda Leffel of Davenport, Wash., the owner of one of the dogs, said she heard the news and was "hoping that it's the truth."

"I am just praying that they're all OK," she said.

Officers said the dogs were given water and were all alive.

Tony Carter, owner of the van, is as the scene and hasn't been allowed to access the van. There haven't been any arrests made, but people in the area are being questioned.

The van was stolen from an In-N-Out Burger parking lot just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carter said he was inside for four minutes, but the van was gone when he returned. Carter reportedly admitted he left the van running with the windows down and the air conditioning on to keep the dogs cool.

Carter was taking the dogs to a show in Vallejo, Calif.

A reward for the dogs had reached $30,000 Thursday morning.

Initial reports were that 15 show dogs had been stolen.

