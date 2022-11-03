Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Renton Walgreens

Thieves attempted to steal the ATM at a Walgreens on Sunset Blvd in Renton Friday morning, leaving behind a large amount of damage.

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens in Renton early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. at the Walgreens store located on the 3000 block of NE Sunset Blvd.

According to the Renton Police Department, someone drove a vehicle into the front of the store and attempted to take the ATM inside.

Photos and video from the scene show the front entrance of the building was destroyed. However, police said whoever drove the vehicle into the building was unable to steal the ATM.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released at this time. Renton police are looking at surveillance video and investigating.

A burglar drove their car into the front doors of this Walgreens trying to steal the ATM. They did not get away with ATM but they did get away. Renton police are looking at Video Tape and investigating. pic.twitter.com/TzhYVjyQyA — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) March 11, 2022

Friday’s attempted theft is the latest is in a string of recent ATM thefts and attempted thefts in western Washington.

Earlier this month, an ATM was stolen from a small market in Kent. It was at least the third ATM stolen in King County since the beginning of February. Another ATM was stolen in early February from a gas station near White Center. In both cases, thieves smashed through the front of the building to steal the ATM.