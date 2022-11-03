Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Renton Walgreens

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after someone attempted to steal an ATM from a Walgreens in Renton early Friday morning.
The incident happened just after 4 a.m. at the Walgreens store located on the 3000 block of NE Sunset Blvd.
According to the Renton Police Department, someone drove a vehicle into the front of the store and attempted to take the ATM inside.
Photos and video from the scene show the front entrance of the building was destroyed. However, police said whoever drove the vehicle into the building was unable to steal the ATM.
No suspect or vehicle descriptions have been released at this time. Renton police are looking at surveillance video and investigating.
Friday’s attempted theft is the latest is in a string of recent ATM thefts and attempted thefts in western Washington.
Earlier this month, an ATM was stolen from a small market in Kent. It was at least the third ATM stolen in King County since the beginning of February. Another ATM was stolen in early February from a gas station near White Center. In both cases, thieves smashed through the front of the building to steal the ATM.
In a different incident on Feb. 20, thieves picked the front door lock of Ken's Market on Greenwood Avenue in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood and used a stolen forklift to drag the ATM outside. The thieves then loaded the ATM into the back of a pickup and drove away.