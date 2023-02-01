Suspect in King County shooting spree pleads not guilty to murder charge

Mamadou Aliou Diallo, who is accused of shooting three people in Renton and SeaTac last month, remains jailed on $3 million bail.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday.

Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.

Diallo previously was charged with two counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The charges were upgraded after one of the shooting victims, 57-year-old Mahamadou Kabba, died Jan. 24. A second victim remains in the ICU at Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. The third victim was released from the hospital.

The charges stem from the series of events on Jan. 12. Renton police received reports about 1:20 p.m. that a man was shooting at another car. The victim was shot seven times and fled to a business where he collapsed, according to court documents.

Another 911 call came in reporting an elderly man was shoved to the ground after making a purchase at a nearby Safeway. The suspect matched the description from the first shooting.

At around 1:40 p.m., Renton police were dispatched to another shooting at a Kia dealership where someone was shot in the hand and leg.

The King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in SeaTac at about 2:10 p.m. where the victim was shot numerous times.

In the shootings at the dealership and in SeaTac as well as the alleged assault at Safeway, the suspect was described as driving a gold SUV.

A KCSO sergeant spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s car and followed the suspect to Tacoma. Diallo was arrested on Interstate 5 after a traffic stop.

Without being prompted, Diallo told deputies there was a firearm in the car. Deputies spotted a pistol box on the front passenger seat and what appeared to be one spent shell casing inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

Diallo denied shooting anyone while speaking with investigators. However, when shown CCTV video of his car leaving one of the shooting scenes, Diallo confirmed it was his.

Kabba was a father of five and a beloved member of the West African community across Seattle. An activist, Kabba was one of the first people in Seattle to testify and protest for rideshare workers’ rights.