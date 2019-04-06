RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said Tuesday a man suspected of rape is "no longer wanted at this time" after "voluntarily coming forward to investigators."

The suspect, as well as another man who was in the area before the rape, gave statements to police, and their involvement is still under investigation, according to police.

The man was a suspect after a woman was beaten and raped Wednesday, May 29.

Neither was taken into custody by police, however, the investigation is ongoing.

The attack happened just after 3 a.m. on Mill Avenue South. A police officer responded to the sound of a personal safety alarm in the area and found the woman lying on the ground and covered in blood.

Police said security cameras in the area showed the suspect led the woman to an area to beat and rape her. Later on that day, the suspect was caught on camera disposing of the survivor's phone at a Fred Meyer, police said.