Suspects staging car accidents, then carjacking victims, Renton police warn

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police say there has been an increase in staged vehicle accidents where the at-fault driver then goes on to carjack the victims.

On Sept. 8 at around 9:42 p.m., a driver was exiting the Renton Walmart parking lot onto Rainier Avenue South when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. When the driver turned around to check on two juveniles who were riding in the backseat, he saw three people exit the car that rear-ended him and approach his car, according to the Renton Police Department (RPD.)

One suspect opened the back door of the victim's car and sat down, pointing a gun at the juveniles in the back seat. Another suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him while ordering him to get out of the car, while another suspect got into the passenger side. The victim and the juveniles exited the vehicle and the suspects immediately fled the scene.

A similar incident took place in Maple Valley in late August. A woman reported that she had been rear-ended, then a person got out of the vehicle and approached her with a gun. In all, five suspects exited the vehicle, carjacked the woman's car and fled the scene in both cars. Suspects then led police on a car chase that resulted in a deadly crash. The driver of the car was killed and two passengers were injured when they struck a tree.

Renton police offered these tips to drivers:

Pay attention to your surroundings at all times

If you are leaving a parking lot, drive a lap or two around the lot to see if anyone may be following your movements. If you feel like you're being followed drive to a police station that is open 24/7, an emergency room or another high-traffic location

If you are hesitant to exit your vehicle after a collision, drive to a safe location while calling 911 and let dispatch know why you left the scene and where officers can meet you

If you are caught in a similar incident, try and memorize as much as you can about the involved vehicle, suspects, license plate and which direction the suspects fled in

Keep your personal belongings near you instead of in the back seat

Leave an Apple Air Tag or another tracking device in your car