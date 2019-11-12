RENTON, Wash. — It's the most wonderful time of the year for porch pirates who are doing a little holiday shopping of their own in your neighborhood, something Renton police are counting on.

For the second year, Renton police are using bait packages with tracking devices inside them.

Once a package moves, police are alerted and they intercept the signal and take action.

"Deterrence is goal number one," said Commander David Leibman with Renton police. "Hopefully people will know that these are out there and they just simply won't try to steal packages, but if they use that kind of poor judgment and they decide to try that, then our goal is to catch them."

RELATED: Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

RELATED: Package pirates stole your Christmas? Here’s what you can do.

Last year Renton police were able to catch several porch pirates using their bait packages.

They've also already had success doing it again this year.

Police have advice for people receiving packages they don't want to fall victim to theft: have neighbors lookout for packages if you are not home, or have packages delivered to neighbors or workplaces.

Renton police also hope people who catch porch pirates on camera will turn the video into the police department.

Leibman said police may recognize a repeat offender and they will also have a better idea of where else they should be increasing patrols and placing bait packages.