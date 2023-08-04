Suspect sought in rape at Cedar River Dog Park in Renton

The suspect allegedly also stole the victim's car following the rape.

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department (RPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in an alleged rape in the early hours of July 4.

According to a flyer released by RPD, officers responded to Liberty Park around 1:13 a.m. after a woman reported that she had been raped.

Officers eventually contacted the 32-year-old victim near Houser Way, and she told police that she had been strangled and sexually assaulted at the Cedar River Dog Park by a man she had met earlier in the evening.

She told police she only knew the man by the street name "Get Money."

After the rape, the victim said the suspect stole her gold 2001 Toyota RAV-4 with a Washington license plate CGS5660. The vehicle also has not been recovered by police.

While investigating, officers determined they had made contact with the suspect earlier in the evening before the alleged rape, but had no cause to identify him at that time.

Renton police released images of the alleged suspect, and are asking anyone with identifying information to contact Detective Liberty Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov and reference case 23-7583.