Two suspects arrested for allegedly targeting Renton police officer in shooting

The suspected shooter and driver of the getaway vehicle were both arrested in Renton Tuesday afternoon.

RENTON, Wash — Two men are in custody for allegedly targeting a Renton police officer and shooting at her while she was inside her patrol car, according to the Renton Police Department (RPD).

On Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., Renton police said an officer in her marked patrol car was stopped on Talbot Road South waiting to turn east on South Grady Way when she heard at least ten gunshots. The gunshots came from the Chevron parking lot near the intersection, and witnesses pointed out two suspects in a red Kia who were trying to leave the scene.

After a short pursuit, Renton officers were able to stop the Kia and arrest the two suspects, according to RPD.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspected shooter, a 24-year-old Kirkland man, was booked into jail on charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. The car's driver, a 23-year-old Seattle man, was booked into jail for a drive-by shooting charge and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

RPD announced Wednesday that after reviewing surveillance footage from the area, it appears the suspected shooter targeted the officer. The suspect's motive is unknown at this time.

RPD said it still needs to talk with the drivers of two cars who were stopped for a red light directly in front of the officer's car. The cars were a black SUV and a white sedan.