RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton need help identifying the person they said raped and beat a woman Wednesday, May 29.

The attack happened just after 3 a.m. on Mill Avenue South. A police officer responded to the sound of a personal safety alarm in the area and found the woman lying on the ground and covered in blood.

Police said security cameras in the area showed the suspect led the woman to an area to beat and raped her. Later on that day, the suspect was caught on camera disposing of the survivor's phone at a Fred Meyer, police said.

The suspect is in his 20s, medium build with black hair.

Anyone with information should call the Renton Police Department.