Renton kidnapping victim located after knocking on Des Moines stranger's door for help

The man showed up at a stranger's apartment in Des Moines and told them he was kidnapped and shot in the arm.

RENTON, Wash. — A man who was possibly kidnapped from a Renton apartment complex Sunday night was located Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a man in his 20s, knocked on a stranger's door in Des Moines around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and asked them for help, according to the Renton Police Department. The man told the stranger he was kidnapped and shot in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. Police say the wound appeared to be inflicted previously, due to the dried blood around it.

The man was missing since 7:15 p.m. on Sunday after he was seen being pulled into a car by a group of suspects in the apartment parking garage. The apartment complex is located in the 1000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard in Renton.

The 911 caller detailed the event and told officers they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a vehicle in the parking garage before the group fled.

"He went down to grab something out of his garage, and he never came back up,” a family member told KING 5 on Monday. "It doesn't make sense. We don't know what is going on, we don't know why. This is a nightmare that is continuing to unfold."

