Renton home 'ransacked' while burglars held family at gunpoint

Detectives are asking neighbors to turn in any exterior camera footage that caught a vehicle or person nearby around the time of the robbery.

RENTON, Wash — A family was forced inside their Renton home early Sunday morning and held at gunpoint by three burglars who ransacked their residence.

The Renton Police Department (RPD) responded to the house, located in the 11100 block of SE 184th Place, just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers learned the victims had driven home, pulled into their garage and were in the process of taking their children out of their vehicle when three men entered the garage with guns drawn.

The three men forced the family into their home and told them to keep their heads down and to stay in the living room, according to the RPD.

The burglars demanded to know where the family kept their money and proceeded to "ransack" the home, according to the RPD.

The RPD said several items of value were stolen from the residence, and the suspects fled on foot after about 20 minutes.

All three suspects were identified as Black males roughly 5'10” in height. Police said one of the suspects was wearing a “Thrasher” t-shirt.

The RPD said it is unknown if the suspects fled on foot to a nearby vehicle, but officers believe they had a car somewhere near the home to make a getaway.

Detectives are asking neighbors in the area of the robbery to check exterior camera footage from 12:30-1:30 a.m. on Sunday. They are looking for any vehicles or subjects that may have been nearby the burglary.