Redmond police arrest suspect 11 years after Lorill Sinclaire's disappearance

A suspect was arrested in the 2011 death of Lorill Sinclaire after detectives reopened the case a decade later, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Redmond police arrested Sinclaire's boyfriend on Wednesday in connection with her disappearance.

Sinclaire was reportedly visiting her boyfriend's residence before she disappeared on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall. A large search was helped in a wooded area near Coal Creek and Factoria Boulevard in Bellevue but no evidence was found.

Investigators reopened opened the case in 2021 on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

The suspect has yet to be formally charged. According to criminal records, he was previously arrested for fourth-degree assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.