Redmond police arrest man for attempted child rape during online predator sting

A 30-year-old Kent man was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a man during an online undercover child predator sting operation on Tuesday.

Christopher Remsing, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted rape of a child.

As part of the operation, detectives with the Redmond Police Department posted advertisements online seeking a babysitter. The ads were directed at adults who were seeking unsupervised access to children.

During contact with Remsing, detectives said he stated multiple times that he was sexually interested in children and would trade access to them for babysitting services, according to charging documents.

When detectives gave him an address, Remsing showed up with a backpack full of condoms, toys and children's movies.

“We are committed to catching and holding accountable anyone who engages in the sexual exploitation of a child,” Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe wrote in a press release. “These crimes can happen anywhere. We are dedicated to identifying and catching predators before they can victimize a child.”

While searching Remsing's home and vehicle, detectives found several hundred pairs of children's underwear and clothing.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with additional information to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Keeping your children safe

Detectives encourage parents who are looking for a babysitter online to use trusted sources and websites. RPD advises parents to ask for references and research the candidate on a web search engine and social media platforms. If possible, run a background check on the candidate.

Many states now have registries for public access to check criminal history or sex offender status, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). For access to registries, click here.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact their local police department or submit a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 or on their website.