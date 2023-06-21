18-year-old Rainier man arrested for vehicular homicide in teen's death

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-car accident in Thurston County back in March.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Rainier man has been arrested for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after a 17-year-old female passenger was killed in a collision back in March, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old man was found to have had 4.7 ng/mL of THC in his blood at the time of the collision in a lab analysis. Alcohol was suspected to be involved in the crash based on witness statements, but TCSO says no alcohol was detected in the man's blood.

On March 4, authorities responded to a fatal two-car collision on Rainier Road Southeast. The TCSO investigation revealed that the Rainier man's vehicle lost control as it approached a curve and veered into the oncoming lane. His vehicle was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.

The 17-year-old girl, identified by friends and family as Jessie Uch, was seated on the passenger side of the causing vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the causing vehicle was eventually transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Uch was a student at Rainier High School, and several of her close friends told KING 5 in March about the fun-loving life she lived.

“Anytime anybody needed help, she was like, 'I’ve got you,' and she had a sassy attitude," said Alisha Adamski.

“She was a very talented cheerleader, very talented,” said Uch’s cheer coach, Mariah Frost.

Frost said Uch's talent blossomed during her senior year.

“She was nominated to try out for all-American, which most cheerleaders don’t try out for because it’s so hard. She tried out and got in.”

She won prestigious awards and was a leader for the squad.

“These girls have cheered with Jessie for years, so this is really heavy on their hearts,” said Frost.

Uch was planning to attend college with her best friends. Gabrielle Green said the girls were planning to be dormmates and had already started buying stuff together.

“She was going to major in business, and she was going to try out for the Eastern Washington cheerleading team,” said Green.

“I was so sure she was going to make it," said Frost. "She was so talented and so excited. I know there was a time not that long ago where she wasn’t even sure she was going to go to college. So to see her this excited about it, I’m glad I had that chance.”

While it will never be the same, they will ensure Uch’s name continues to live on.