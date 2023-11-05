Queen Anne family with baby wake up to home being burglarized

At least three homes have been burglarized in Queen Anne in the last week.

SEATTLE — While the last reminder of a home break-in is repaired, Farhan Syed won’t forget being jolted awake, originally thinking it was an earthquake.

“The force was so violent,” Syed said.

Syed immediately ran down the stairs and saw someone running away.

“My wife, she stayed upstairs with the baby.” He, his wife, and his daughter had moved to Queen Anne in March from West Africa. “The door is just busted open, the trim fell to the floor.”

He is grateful his family is okay. He said his daughter didn't even wake up during the commotion.

Syed went door to door, notifying neighbors about what had happened.

“We found out in subsequent days that he’s been going around breaking into other houses in the Queen Anne neighborhood.”

Turgan Somer, who has lived in Queen Anne for decades, said the burglar(s) rummaged through his drawers and took change and old credit cards.

This is the first time Somer's home has been burglarized.

“I’ve lived in Seattle for 40 years, there’s a very distinct deterioration of property and safety conditions in Seattle.”

According to data from the Seattle Police Department, Queen Anne has had 160 burglaries in 2023 compared to only 27 in Magnolia.

“I’m a little more wary, I’ve got two kiddos,” said Marc Jirardot who lives in Queen Anne and heard about the burglaries.

Every neighbor KING 5 spoke with knew of the burglaries and they said it's a major talking point in the neighborhood.

“This is an isolated thing and they need to catch the people who are doing this,” said Jirardot.

Syed says burglary victims continue to reach out to him. His main goal is that those responsible are caught. "That he stops. That’s the only hope, that he doesn’t do this anymore,” said Syed.

The Seattle Police Department has confirmed it is investigating at least three burglaries this week in Queen Anne.