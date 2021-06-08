Woman shot by police during welfare check in Puyallup; man found dead inside home

Police said a woman started shooting at officers during a welfare check in Puyallup Monday night. A man was found dead inside the bedroom of the home.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being shot by police during a welfare check in Puyallup Monday night. Puyallup police said the woman started shooting at officers while they were trying to question her.

According to the Puyallup Police Department, the incident started around 6 p.m. when officers responded to a welfare check at the Townhomes at Mountain View, located on the 500 block of Valley Avenue NE. Police said the parents of a 31-year-old man living at the residence were concerned and called police after not hearing from him since Sunday.

Police said a couple with four children lived at the home.

After arriving at the residence, officers became suspicious when the 34-year-old woman couldn’t answer some of their questions about her husband.

According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), the 34-year-old woman came outside with a gun while officers were attempting to question her and started shooting at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the woman.

Officers gave the woman medical aid, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the PCFIT. No officers were injured.

While searching the home, officers found the 31-year-old man dead inside the bedroom. It is currently unknown how the man died.