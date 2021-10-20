Suspect at large following deadly early morning shooting in Puyallup

The victim was found dead in a small SUV. Police said witnesses saw someone fleeing the area after hearing gunshots.

PUYALLUP, Wash — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Puyallup, and the suspect has not been found.

Officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on East Main Street at 1:16 a.m.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and seeing someone running away from the scene.

Puyallup police said when officers arrived, they found a man dead in the front seat of a small SUV and evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired.

A K-9 unit searched the area, and police canvassed the neighborhood, but no suspect was found.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s.