Proud Boy with Washington ties arrested for role in US Capitol riot

Investigators say Proud Boy Daniel Scott appears to be one of the first people to initiate police contact on the lower west terrace of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

SEATTLE — A man with western Washington ties has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer, obstruction and knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds, among other charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). He was arrested Thursday in Florida.

During the riot, dozens of police officers were assaulted, and the capitol suffered millions of dollars in damage, according to federal documents.

Scott, who goes by the nickname “Milkshake,” is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, which the FBI has designated as an extremist group with ties to white nationalism.

On video footage during the Capitol siege, Scott was seen at the lower west terrace of the Capitol in a black ballistic vest with goggles attached to it, according to court documents.

Footage shows him pushing two U.S. Capitol police officers, and he appears to be one of the first people to initiate contact with police at that location, according to the DOJ. Investigators say he then appears to pull one of the officers into the crowd for three to four seconds before another officer pulls the officer back out of the crowd.