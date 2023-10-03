Officials say protection and restraining orders can sometimes 'create a false sense of security'

A Redmond woman and her husband were killed by her stalker on Friday. She filed a protection order against him in January and police say she did everything right.

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond husband and wife are dead after police say the man that was stalking them broke into their home and killed them then took his own life.

Police Chief Darrell Lowe did not mince any words – calling a protective order simply a piece of paper.

“I do not want to create a false sense of security, just because a restraining order or a protective order is obtained that that is some type of shield,” Lowe said.

Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 37, is a man known to Redmond police and according to court records was a source of both “insomnia and anxiety” for Zohreh Sadeghi.

Mohammed Milad Naseri and his wife Zohreh Sadeghi were murdered early Friday morning inside their Redmond home. Khodakaramrezaei broke in through their bedroom window and shot and killed the couple.



According to court records, Sadeghi and her alleged murderer met on a social media app based on professional development. She claims he developed an obsession, sending her gifts and calling her nonstop – as many as 100 times in a day.



In January King County records show that Sadeghi filed for a protection order but police say that order hadn’t been served because the respondent is a long haul truck driver from Texas and authorities couldn’t find him.



“This was an individual who by virtue of his profession moved from place to place,” Lowe said, “This is every victim, every detective, every police chief's worst nightmare,” he continued.