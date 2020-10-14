Portland murder suspect killed by cops in Lacey had gun in pocket, officials say

Police found Michael Reinoehl with a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his front pocket and his hand on or near the gun after he was fatally shot by police officers.

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A sheriff’s official says four officers fired over 30 rounds at Portland fugitive Michael Reinoehl after they cornered him in his car Sept. 3 outside an apartment complex in Lacey where he had been hiding out.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady said Tuesday that police found Reinoehl with a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his front pocket and his hand on or near the gun after he was fatally shot by police officers in Lacey.

Reinoehl was the suspect in the fatal Portland shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson after a pro-Trump car caravan Aug. 29.