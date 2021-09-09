Police: WinCo Foods employee in Federal Way shot by likely intoxicated customer

Federal Way police say a customer who was denied purchasing alcohol and who appeared intoxicated shot an employee who was escorting him out of the store.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — An employee of WinCo Foods in Federal Way is in serious condition after being shot by a customer, according to Federal Way police.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at WinCo Foods on SW Campus Drive, Thursday. Police responded and found the 30-year-old employee with a gunshot wound to his chest. The suspect had left the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found the employee was shot while escorting the suspect out of the building after he was denied purchasing alcohol. The suspect appeared intoxicated, police said.

Police established a perimeter and began a search for the suspect with the help of a police dog, but so far the suspect has not been located.

The employee was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but is expected to survive, police said.

The nearby Panther Lake Elementary School was in a safety lockdown during the incident as a precaution, police said.