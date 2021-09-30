Police, victim's family offer $5,000 for information in Des Moines triple homicide

The reward was increased with help from the friends and family of one of the victims.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that helps lead to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the deaths of three people outside a Des Moines sports bar.

Three people were killed and another three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a dispute involving two people in the parking lot of the sports pub ended with them getting into two separate vehicles and shooting into a crowd outside, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Detectives said Thursday that they continue to receive tips and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area at the time of the shooting, adding that they have identifies several “persons of interest.”

The footage also shows at least six people who were holding up cellphones as though they were recording video before, during and after the shooting, according to detectives.

They are asking anyone who can provide that cellphone video or any other information that can identify the suspects to step forward.

With additional funds from the friends and family of one of the victims, there is now a reward of up to $5,000 through Crime Stoppers for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.