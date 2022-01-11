Police: Suspect killed by victim during attempted robbery in Auburn

The male victim was shot in the arm during the attempted robbery Tuesday night in a strip mall.

AUBURN, Wash. — A suspected robber was shot and killed by the alleged victim at an Auburn strip mall Tuesday night.

The victim was shot in the arm and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called to the 200 block of Auburn Way South for the shooting just after 9 p.m.

According to preliminary information, the victim was leaving a business when the suspect approached him with a gun and attempted to rob him. The victim also had a gun. The two shot at each other.

When police arrived, they found the victim and suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.