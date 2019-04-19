The 23-year-old man suspected of killing Jered Sperling during a carjacking in Kent told detectives he shot Sperling with the victim's gun after stealing his truck on April 16.

The suspect was high on narcotics when he allegedly stole the GMC Denali while it was idling outside Kent East Hill Storage, according to a police report. He told police he found a gun in the center console and shot Sperling before dumping the truck at the Cascade Apartments, according to the report. Sperling's body was found in the bed of the truck the following day.

Bond for the suspect has been set at $1 million, with probable cause found for murder in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, and car theft.

According to the police report, Sperling attempted to stop the suspect from stealing his truck by grabbing onto the side of the truck bed as the suspect drove away. The vehicle was seen driving at excessive speeds.

Sperling's wife immediately called police, according to the report.

A witness who told detectives he was with the suspect just before the carjacking said he saw the suspect steal the truck. He also told police he saw the suspect with a handgun two days prior.

A witness who was at the home the suspect was arrested in said the suspect admitted to stealing the truck and killing its owner, according to the police report.