Police shooting reported near Tacoma Mall

Tacoma Police say they is activity near the 4700 block of South Pine Street.

TACOMA, Wash. — A police shooting was reported near the Tacoma Mall, the Tacoma Police Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

At least one officer shot at a suspect outside an entrance to the mall, according to police.

There are no reports of injuries.

The police activity is at the west entrance of the Tacoma Mall, near the 4500 block of South Pine Street, Tacoma PD announced Wednesday.

South Pine Street between South 47th St. and South 42nd St. now are closed due to police activity according to Tacoma PD.

Traffic advisory!

