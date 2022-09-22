Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

In accordance with Washington state law, the case is being investigated by the Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team.

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.

The victim was taken to Olympic Medical Center for treatment. She was released and is expected to survive.

According to authorities, they were searching for the suspect when they heard a gunshot from inside a shop building on the property. The suspect would not come out.

The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET), Sequim Police Department crisis negotiators and WSP SWAT were then called to the scene.

While authorities tried to talk to the suspect, neighboring houses were evacuated and Priest Lane was closed for several hours.

During negotiations, multiple gunshots were fired from inside the shop, in the direction of the officers. The suspect then came out of the shop and fired at WSP SWAT officers, according to authorities. Officers shot back and killed the suspect.

