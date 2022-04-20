Police seeking 2nd suspect in connection with Lacey pot shop armed robbery

Montrell Hatfield, 16, has been identified as the other suspect and is in custody facing charges for a separate pot shop armed robbery.

LACEY, Wash — Lacey police identified one suspect in an armed robbery of a pot shop earlier this week and are seeking the identity of a potential second suspect.

Montrell Hatfield, 16, was identified by Lacey police as being one of two suspects who allegedly targeted Forbidden Cannabis. Hatfield was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a deadly armed robbery of a Tacoma pot shop

A second suspect seen on surveillance video assisting Hatfield in the robbery is being sought by Lacey police. The department released a statement Wednesday seeking information.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds according to the Lacey Police Department.

🚨UPDATE ON FORBIDDEN CANNABIS ROBBERY🚨1 suspect in custody, and the other is still outstanding. If you have any info, please call us at: (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at: 800-222-TIPS and reference case 22-1966. #ArmedRobbery #PleaseHelp #LaceyUnited #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/putWFdfjqm — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) April 20, 2022

Hatfield appeared in court Wednesday and pled not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Hatfield is being charged as an adult.

Police suspect Hatfield was one of two suspects who robbed World of Weed on Mar. 19, killing 29-year-old employee Jordan Brown after an altercation, according to charging documents.

Hatfield and his co-defendant in that incident, Marshon Jones, have been connected to several other robberies in western Washington.