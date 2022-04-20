Police seeking 2nd suspect in connection with Lacey pot shop armed robbery

LACEY, Wash — Lacey police identified one suspect in an armed robbery of a pot shop earlier this week and are seeking the identity of a potential second suspect.
Montrell Hatfield, 16, was identified by Lacey police as being one of two suspects who allegedly targeted Forbidden Cannabis. Hatfield was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a deadly armed robbery of a Tacoma pot shop
A second suspect seen on surveillance video assisting Hatfield in the robbery is being sought by Lacey police. The department released a statement Wednesday seeking information.
The suspect is described as being 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds according to the Lacey Police Department.
Hatfield appeared in court Wednesday and pled not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Hatfield is being charged as an adult.
Police suspect Hatfield was one of two suspects who robbed World of Weed on Mar. 19, killing 29-year-old employee Jordan Brown after an altercation, according to charging documents.
Hatfield and his co-defendant in that incident, Marshon Jones, have been connected to several other robberies in western Washington.
Those with any info regarding this incident are asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS and reference case 22-1966.